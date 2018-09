Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Hazelton

One man from Bismarck is dead after head-on crash

EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a semi north of Hazelton, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was traveling on Highway 83 shortly before 3:00 this afternoon when the motorcycle veered into its lane and was struck head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 61-year-old man from Bismarck.

The driver of the semi is a 46-year-old man from Marion.

He was not injured.

It was raining and windy at the time of the crash.