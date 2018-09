Suspect Arrested in Downtown Fargo After Fleeing Traffic Stop

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D. – A man has been arrested in Downtown Fargo after fleeing a traffic stop in Clay County.

Police say the chase began after a pickup didn’t stop in rural Clay County. Authorities say they used spike strips to stop the vehicle, but it continued on one good tire.

After stopping in Downtown Fargo, the suspect was arrested.