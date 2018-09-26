UND Volleyball Looks to Embrace Large Home Crowd Against NDSU

UND has yet to lose to the Bison when playing at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — There’s going to be a battle in the Peace Garden State. NDSU volleyball will make the trek up north to the University of North Dakota for a rivalry match.

This will be the first meeting between the two foes as conference opponents since 2003. UND has yet to lose to the Bison when playing at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Out of the 80 All-Time contests, UND has won 70 of them.

Now that they’ll see each other twice each season, UND head coach Mark Pryor is hoping his young squad can embrace the large crowd that comes with a rivalry match.

“All the previous years it’s been kind of a one time thing. Well it matters now. I’m not trying to take away anything that’s happened beforehand, but you’ve got us at 1-1 finally getting home, you’ve got them at 0-2 there’s some desperation there. We’ve got to maintain some composure in that big moment when they walk out of the tunnel. I hope they’re able to embrace it in a positive way.”