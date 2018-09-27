College Volleyball: UND Looks to Continue Building Off Win Over NDSU

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND volleyball has won four consecutive matchups against the Bison after taking down the herd Wednesday night. Jordan Vail and Brynn Nieukirk played a big part in that, tallying career highs in kills for the Hawks.

But it still wasn’t the prettiest of wins. UND committed 22 errors, with 13 of them coming on serves. While they’re happy to earn the win, there’s still some corrections to be made.

“You know, I think what it took is just us to be calm and just to work on that resiliency and that patience,” UND head coach Mark Pryor said. “When we do that good things happen, so glad we got it, we needed it but it’s one of those we got some work to do.”

The Fighting Hawks are at home on Friday facing Oral Roberts.