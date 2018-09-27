Fargo Finance Director Outlines Several Options To Lower Special Assessments

FARGO, N.D. -- Kids at Bennett Elementary spent the day putting the Golden Rule to practice. Fourth and fifth graders were led by Davies High School students as they did activities to practice team building…
FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man at his apartment. 29-year-old David Habiger also pleaded guilty to terrorizing. It was March when Habiger called 911 from a convenience store to let…
FARGO, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday after a high speed chase through the metro. 38-year-old Kellan Strutz is facing charges of possession of meth, paraphernalia possession and driving under suspension. He's expected to face additional charges in…