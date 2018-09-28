Prosecution’s Reaction: William Hoehn Found Not Guilty in Death of Savanna Greywind

FARGO, N.D. — The jury in William Hoehn’s trial comes back with a “not guilty” verdict. Hoehn was facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

Hoehn took a deep breath after hearing those words and then started to choke up. It only took a little over a day for the jury to come to that decision.

The trial lasted eight days long and included witness testimonies from Hoehn and his former girlfriend Brooke Crews. She is serving a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. Crews pled guilty in December. Cass County Asst. State’s Attorney Leah Viste says she’s disappointed with the verdict, but she also wasn’t shocked by it. Viste says over the years, she’s learned not to guess what goes on in the jury room because you never know what they’ll decide.

“The greatest disappointment for me in this case and I would assume for the family is that this young beautiful woman no longer exists. And the people who did this to her, although one is serving life sentence and one has pled guilty to some other things, how do you ever vindicate that? How do you ever make it right? Something that’s that wrong. There’s just simply no way,” Viste said.

Viste says throughout the case, there was very little evidence proving Hoehn agreed with Crews beforehand to murder Greywind.

“The case really revolved in large part about what we saw after the fact as establishing the agreement before the fact. The one person who had information about that was Brooke Crews. Obviously Crews’ credibility is in question so the jury has to weigh that,” Viste said.

The state started working on their case Aug. 27, 2017, the day Greywind’s body was discovered in the Red River. Hoehn has already pled guilty for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and for giving false information to officers.

His sentencing for those charges will be within the next 60 days. Hoehn could spend up to 21 years in prison.