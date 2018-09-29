Cobbers Get Their School Spirit On at Homecoming Parade

There was also a bonfire and fireworks show earlier in the week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Cobbers decked out in maroon and gold to celebrate the well–loved tradition of Homecoming.

Many school groups beared the cold to walk in the annual Homecoming parade, but many say it was worth it.

It wasn’t just students embracing Cobber pride; staff and alumni also joined in on the fun.

The Homecoming King and Queen even rode in a horse–drawn carriage, which they say was a surprise.

“It’s just been one great thing after another, and we’re just so grateful for this opportunity, and it’s been surreal,” Mikaela Herberg, Homecoming Queen, said.

“We had a wonderful court of people and it was just a big surprise for both of us— it could’ve been any of us,” Christian Belz, Homecoming King, said.

There was also tailgating ahead of the football game against St. Thomas.