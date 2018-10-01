LIVE: New Logo Hopes To Lead To New Mentors For Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fargo Chapter Part Of Nationwide Roll-out

Big Brothers Big Sisters Fargo Program Director Susan Smith joins Adam to talk about the new look for BBBS.

The Fargo chapter rolled out its new logo on October 1st as part of a nationwide effort to re-establish the group’s brand.

Smith says many younger people don’t recognize the old BBBS logo, and they want to remind people how they can change a child’s life through BBBS.

BBBS is looking for school-based mentors as the school year gets underway. There’s also a big need for male mentors for the community-based program.

You can find out more about BBBS and how you can join by clicking here.