Veterans See Memorials Made Because of Their Sacrifices During Honor Flight

WASHINGTON – 88 of our area’s finest veterans are all tuckered out. They are just wrapping up the latest Honor Flight.

From the Washington Monument all the way to the Lincoln Memorial veterans are checking out memorials and heading to the Vietnam memorial, Korean Conflict Memorial and World War II Memorial.

Day two started bright and early with a police escort to the National Archives followed by stops at the Lincoln Memorial and the memorials in the honor of these war veterans. The majority of the veterans on this Honor Flight served in Korea. Fewer than ten served in Vietnam, and fewer than 10 of our veterans served in World War Two.

Seeing the memorials to the brave men and woman who served our country, and for many gave the ultimate sacrifice, is something that stirs memories.

“My brother, two years older than me, was there for over a year. I know it was pretty tough. Even tough to write letters from there. So, it’s quite a war,” Rex Tottingham of Jamestown said.

“We were sitting out in the ocean waiting to go into Japan, and they dropped the big bomb. And then we went to Okinawa,” Curtis Gwynn of Park Rapids said.

Our area veterans were also thanked for their service by some of our younger generation and by North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven. You can hear what he thinks about these flights in our extended coverage on Sunday.