A Fresh Mindset for the 2018 Clark Cup Champions

Fargo Force heading into new season

FARGO N.D. — After their 2018 run to the Clark Cup Final and earning the first Clark Cup in franchise history. The offseason is now over.

The Fargo Force have seen success and now they’re ready to let it go into a new season. The 2019 Force are a new team with many new faces. Only eight players return to the team that raised the Cup last May. It’s easy to get caught up in what happened last season and all the buzz around the USHL champs. However, the mentality heading into this season is making sure it’s about starting over and creating a new focus.

“As far as were concerned, this unit is the 2019 Fargo Force so were going to write our own history,or attempt to,” coach Cary Eades said. “It’s time to turn that chapter. We talked a lot about how there’s no satisfaction, no accomplishment at all. It’s a new team.”

“It’s just taking bits and pieces of last year of what made us successful and trying to add, implement into the team culture this year,” said goaltender Ryan Bischel.

The Force play their first game Friday night against rival Sioux Falls. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.