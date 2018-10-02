Family Wellness Hosts 7th Annual Run to Raise Breast Cancer Fundraiser

FARGO– A local gym is demonstrating its support for breast cancer awareness by giving one of its treadmills a pink makeover.

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime.

Family Wellness wants to reduce those numbers by hosting its 7th Annual Run to Raise fundraiser for members and guests.

“We all can relate to someone who is a breast cancer survivor or who has had breast cancer,” Family Wellness communications coordinator Kelly Kuntz said. “You know if you think of anyone in your family, or your friends, or even your coworkers, you know someone who has been affected by this terrible disease.”

For one day Family Wellness is donating five dollars to the Edith Sanford Breast Center for every mile walked or ran on its pink treadmill.

This disease affects the lives of so many individuals. Both survivors and those walking or running in honor of someone are participating.

LeAnn Roth is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed back in January and is now cancer free.

“Today’s event is really about breast cancer awareness and breast cancer survivors,” Roth said. “For those of us who have been through the process, we know how arduous it is.”

She is also walking for her mother who was diagnosed 33 years ago.

“I walk in honor of her,” Roth said. “She is one of my biggest supporters.”

Money will go toward breast cancer research, clinical research trials, and programs for breast cancer survivors.

“It really touches my heart,” Kuntz said. “My grandma passed away from breast cancer a few years ago and you know it’s always been something that I’m passionate about and to be able to do that at Family Wellness is really special to me.”

Family Wellness urges people who usually hit the track for their workout to hop on the treadmill instead in honor of this cause.

“To be able to give back to a community that has supported me through my process is really important,” Roth said.

Family Wellness’ Run to Raise fundraiser for breast cancer end at 11pm.