Child of Man Charged in Deadly Fargo Shooting Turns Himself Into Police

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The missing child of a man charged in a Fargo murder turns himself into Moorhead Police.

Authorities have been for 16–year–old Morgan Cooley ever since his mother Izetta was arrested in Moorhead for kidnapping and violating a child custody order. She’s accused of taking two of her children from a foster home in Rose Creek, Minnesota.

Her husband, Miguel Cooley Sr., has been charged in the shooting death of 20–year–old Gabriel Perez outside the Main Avenue McDonald’s in Fargo.