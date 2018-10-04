NDSU Hoping to Pressure UNI’s ‘Immobile’ Quarterback

The Bison sacked Eli Dunne six times last season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is on the road this weekend for the first time all season.

The Bison are up against No. 22 Northern Iowa.

A year ago, in the Fargodome, the Bison beat the Panthers 30-to-14.

Then-junior quarterback Eli Dunne turned the ball over four times, with two fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

He was also sacked half-a-dozen times.

As the herd experiences a hostile crowd for the first time all season, they are hoping to quiet the fans by taking advantage of Dunne’s weaknesses.

“The big thing about him is that he’s not very mobile,” senior defensive lineman Aaron Steidl said. “We can get after him pretty well and put some pressure on him. Levi [Jordheim] and Dan [Marlette] back there as linebackers and Jabril Cox coming in on edges really puts the pressure on him. For a guy who’s not as mobile, unlike [South Dakota State quarterback] Taryn Christion, this QB this week is going to be trapped and it’s going to be easy to get him.”

NDSU and Northern Iowa square off at 1:00 on Saturday.