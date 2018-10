PET CONNECTION: Meet Chiquita

Chiquita Is An 8-Year-Old Double Yellow-Headed Amazon

Chris Mullins from C.A.A.R.E. joins us with Chiquita!

Chiquita is a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot.

She’s about eight years old, and loves to sing.

Birds like her can live 50-60 years in captivity.

She LOVES attention and prefers men to women.

You can find out more about Chiquita by visiting C.A.A.R.E.’s website here.