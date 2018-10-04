Red Ball Project Rolls into Fargo, Set to Be Displayed at Various Locations

The ball will be exhibited at MSUM, Lindenwood Park, and Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. — Seventeen years ago, sculptor Kurt Perschke bounced around an idea to make city spaces more interactive.

“It’s really about seeing a city, playing with what’s possible in a city, and a lot of permanent art is a very long process, and I wanted something that would focus more on audience experience,” said Perschke.

Three times a year, Perschke visits a city, finds key spaces, and inflates a large red ball in places where people can interact with the art.

“It’s actually inflated into the site, so it’s secured through its own air pressure, it’s not roped off or anything like that,” said Perschke.

With many places to find inspiration, three new cities each year serve as a backdrop for the ball.

“One of the things about the piece actually is that it never goes backwards, so it’s always in a city only one time,” said Perschke.

The Red Ball Project has made stops in cities like London, Paris, and Sydney, and now with a week–long stay in the Fargo–Moorhead area, more people have chances to fall right into the fun.

When he first visited the metro in March, the openness of the city caught Perschke’s eye.

“There’s a lot of people downtown on the street, there’s a lot of foot traffic, and that’s a great audience for the piece. People are out, enjoying their city,” said Perschke.

Many organizations, including the Plain Arts Museum, look at the ball as a way to celebrate unity between the cities.

“It’s, I think, the rare project that can bring together all these different groups, especially those who exist across different communities and there’s a border in between. I think that’s pretty sweet and poetic about the possibilities of two cities working together on something,” said Andy Maus, the Director and CEO of the Plains Art Museum.

The Red Ball will be on display at the main entrance of MSUM starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

It will also be featured at the Red River Market, Fargo Park District, Lindenwood Park, and the Fargo Theatre.