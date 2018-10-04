Red River Zoo Hosts 3rd Annual Zoo Brew

This 21 and over event features live music and beer samples from nine different local vendors

FARGO– The Red River Zoo is gearing up for its 3rd annual Zoo Brew.

This 21 and over event features live music and beer samples from nine different vendors.

Guests can sip on their beer as they walk through the zoo and enjoy the animals.

All proceeds from the event are used to support the zoo throughout the cold winter months.

“Really what I like about this is it shows people the zoo a whole different way,” Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson said. “When the children aren’t here and it’s just an adult-only event you can really message it towards our conservation efforts, towards things adults find really interesting and fun. Plus, it’s really relaxing.”

The Zoo Brew begins at 7 pm and ends at 10.

Click on the link for more information.