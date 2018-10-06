People Who Died in Snow Covered Highway Crash are Identified

A 28-year-old and 22-year-old are dead

NEWTOWN, N.D. — Authorities have identified two people who died in a crash on a snow-covered highway in northwestern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 28-year-old David Wilcox, of Tempe, Arizona, was driving a pickup truck near New Town Friday morning that lost control on a curve and collided head-on with a semi.

Wilcox and a passenger, 22-year-old Taylor Denny, of Phoenix, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, Montana, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.