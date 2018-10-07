Ahead of Fire Prevention Week, Kids Learn Firefighters Do More Than Put Out Flames

The interactive displays are helping the kids absorb more than they realize

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Not all heroes wear capes and the Moorhead Fire Department is showing that to the community first hand.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us what kids learned at this year’s open house leading up to Fire Prevention Week.

From putting out flames, to finding their way out of a smokey house, kids are learning how to protect themselves and others from a fire.

“If there is a fire go down low, and get out of the house ad go to like a neighbor’s house or something and then call 911,” said 7-year-old Maggie.

“If you’re in a house and there is a fire in your sleep and there is smoke coming in your face, you’ll just have to find your way out and feel your way out,” some kids responded.

Ahead of Fire Prevention Week, the Moorhead Fire Department is combining games and activities with safety.

“You know if people don’t know they are actually getting educated that’s the best way to go about it so we sprinkle a little bit of fire prevention messaging throughout the whole station,” said Kayla Tross, the Assistant Fire Marshal.

“You should never bring tablets or anything because they’re replaceable and we’re not,” said 7-year-old Serena.

The little ones aren’t the only ones learning something new.

Parents and even babysitters are getting some pointers.

“Talk about the importance of checking your smoke alarms on a monthly basis and changing those batteries every 6 months,” Tross said.

Many of the kids didn’t realize firefighters don’t just put out flames. They now know that if you get into an accident and your car looks like this they are one of the first people to come and help you.

The interactive displays are helping the kids absorb more than they realize.

“The baby got just born and it just kind of had a short life and there was a drunk driver so he made 4 people die because there was a baby inside of the mom,” Serena said.

They also learned that the heroes fighting the flames have more work to do in the winter.

“Actually we have more fires in the winter time because we are using a lot more heating sources,” Kayla said.

Clearing out vents and making sure there is three feet around things like fire places and space heaters is one way to make their jobs easier.

“We want people to be warm but we want them to be warm safely,” Kayla said.

Kids are walking away more educated while talking about their favorite part…

“Cutting apart the car, watching the fake people fall out of that car, going in the smoke house, watching the smoke house, getting to learn about the firefighters,” said some of the kids.

…and also realizing what it really means to be a firefighter.

Fire Prevention Week ends Saturday, October 13th.