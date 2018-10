Grand Forks Woman Identified After Fatal Crash In Town On Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks woman died after a crash Friday morning in Grand Forks.

The police department says it was around 10:40 a.m. when 74-year-old Cheryl Doerr was turning westbound onto 32nd Ave South from a parking lot.

Her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Doerr was taken to Altru Hospital where she died.

The other driver, a 27-year-old from Grand Forks, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.