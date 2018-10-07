How the West Fargo Park District Transforms Local Arena into Pumpkin Patch

Not only do families get to pick them out, but they get to bring them inside to decorate
Jessie Cohen,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — What better way to get into the fall spirit than picking pumpkins right in your neighborhood?

The West Fargo Park District is bringing the farm style pumpkin patch and hay barrels to Veterans Memorial Arena.

Not only do families get to pick them out, but they get to bring them inside to decorate.

Many of the families say instead of having to drive outside metro and onto a farm for pumpkins, they get the same special treatment right here in town.

“As a park district we love to provide for our community, I mean that’s why we exist, so it’s fabulous to be able to get families together to come out and just enjoy the outdoors and the inside because with the pumpkin patch they are able to hangout outside, and with the scarecrow stuff they are outside and on the inside they are able to paint their pumpkin do some crafts, inflatables,” said Leah Kelm, the Recreation Assistant.

The West Fargo Park District will have more free events like these throughout the year.

Categories: Business, Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

LEGO Mania Takes Over Katherine Kilbourne Burgum C...
Authorities Identify NDSU Student Found Dead on Ca...
Kids Got the Opportunity to Have a New Year’...
Annual Track Meet for the Disabled Gives Family Ho...

You Might Like