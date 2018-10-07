Man Has “Severe Injuries To His Limbs” After Falling Off Of Train, Getting Run Over

Grand Forks Police say around 1:30 Sunday morning a person called 9-1-1 after a man was found outside
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A 21-year-old man was severely hurt after attempting to jump off a moving train in Grand Forks.

Police say around 1:30 Sunday morning, a person called 9-1-1 after a man was found outside with “severe injuries to his limbs” and yelling for help.

The man was taken to Altru Hospital and his current condition and prognosis is not known.

Police say the man got onto a moving train near downtown but when he tried to jump off in the 1500 Block of Dyke Avenue, he was run over.

The incident remains under investigation.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Clothesline Project Raises Awareness of Sexual Ass...
Metallica Donates $10,000 to Great Plains Food Ban...
Hit and Run Turns into Police Chase in Grand Forks
Grand Forks Chase Ends With Damaged Cop Car And Fo...

You Might Like

Passenger Killed, Driver Charged With DUI

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified a passenger in a pickup who died in a rollover crash on a gravel road south of Mayville. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Darin Klabo of Portland, North Dakota died in…