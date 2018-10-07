Man Has “Severe Injuries To His Limbs” After Falling Off Of Train, Getting Run Over

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A 21-year-old man was severely hurt after attempting to jump off a moving train in Grand Forks.

Police say around 1:30 Sunday morning, a person called 9-1-1 after a man was found outside with “severe injuries to his limbs” and yelling for help.

The man was taken to Altru Hospital and his current condition and prognosis is not known.

Police say the man got onto a moving train near downtown but when he tried to jump off in the 1500 Block of Dyke Avenue, he was run over.

The incident remains under investigation.