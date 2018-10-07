Passenger Killed, Driver Charged With DUI

34-year-old Darin Klabo of Portland, North Dakota died in the accident that happened shortly after midnight Friday

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities have identified a passenger in a pickup who died in a rollover crash on a gravel road south of Mayville.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Darin Klabo of Portland, North Dakota died in the accident that happened shortly after midnight Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Troy Forsgren of Mayville, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says he’s been charged with DUI.

It was snowing at the time of the crash.