Owner Of The Bison Turf Sues City of Fargo Over Condemned Property

Pete Sabo says his rights were violated
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — The owner of “The Bison Turf” is suing the city of Fargo over a condemned rental property.

Pete Sabo says his rights were violated.

He is seeking damages of at least $156,000, attorney’s fees, and return of the house at 427 15th Avenue South.

City inspectors declared the two story rental property dangerous because of numerous building code violations and ordered him to tear it down within 30-days or the city would do it at his expense.

His attorney says the city exceeded its authority and violated state and local laws.

Sabo has more than 40 rental properties throughout the metro.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Bison Turf Owner Gets Permit to Begin Nearly Milli...
North Dakota’s First Ever Cider Bar Opens in...
Drekker Brewery Expanding, Building New Facility
Murder Suspect In McDonald’s Shooting Awaiti...

You Might Like

State Lawmaker Arrested For Drunk Driving In Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. -- A state representative from Montpelier was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Craig Headland, a Republican who represents District 29, was stopped by the state patrol on I-94 in Stutsman County. He refused a…