Owner Of The Bison Turf Sues City of Fargo Over Condemned Property

Pete Sabo says his rights were violated

FARGO, N.D. — The owner of “The Bison Turf” is suing the city of Fargo over a condemned rental property.

Pete Sabo says his rights were violated.

He is seeking damages of at least $156,000, attorney’s fees, and return of the house at 427 15th Avenue South.

City inspectors declared the two story rental property dangerous because of numerous building code violations and ordered him to tear it down within 30-days or the city would do it at his expense.

His attorney says the city exceeded its authority and violated state and local laws.

Sabo has more than 40 rental properties throughout the metro.