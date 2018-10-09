Thinking Green: Indoor Composting

Doing anything indoors sounds like a great idea right now.
Emily Welker,

With anywhere from three to six inches of snow headed straight our way here in the Red River Valley, doing anything indoors instead of outdoors sounds like a good plan this week. But when it’s something you’re usually required to do outside, like composting? Count us in.

Not only that, but it’s a great space saver for smaller yards or apartment dwellers. Check out Danny Lipford’s plan to threw fewer food scraps in the landfill in this week’s Thinking Green.

