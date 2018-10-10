Man Arrested After Walking Into Fergus Falls High School

The school district reached out to parents through email and text, letting them know of the situation
Alison Voorhees,

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — One man is taken into custody after walking into the Fergus Falls high school.

Parents received a text or an email from the school district letting them know that a man walked into Kennedy Secondary School around 12:45 this afternoon.

He was immediately confronted by a staff member for not having the proper ID.

Upon leaving the building, the school resource officer arrested him.

The school district says, “We are thankful for the quick response by our staff and SRO for ensuring the safety of all students and staff in our buildings.”

Categories: Crime, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Emergency Shelter at Moorhead’s National Gua...
Moorhead Police Arrest Wisconsin Man After $50,000...
Bikers Start Up Their Engines for Third Annual ...
New Details Released On Abduction and Arrest In Ot...

You Might Like

School Weather Announcements for Thursday 10/11

KVRR has started getting weather-related school announcements for Thursday October 11th. We will be updating the list once more come in. School and buses two hours late Valley City Public Schools Barnes County North