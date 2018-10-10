No Travel Advised For Jamestown, Valley City, Michigan and Surrounding Areas

A Travel Alert is in effect for the northeastern portion of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a No Travel Advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota due to snow/ice covered roads and reduced visibility creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included in the No Travel Advisory are Jamestown, Valley City, Edgeley, Ellendale, Oakes, Cooperstown, Michigan, Larimore and surrounding areas. A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

A Travel Alert is in effect for the northeastern portion of North Dakota due to wet and slushy road conditions that may become icy overnight. Cities included in the Travel Alert are Grand Forks, Grafton, Cavalier, Drayton, Pembina and surrounding areas. A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.