NDSU Nutrition Specialist Shares Tips for Using Pumpkin in Fall Baking

FARGO– Apples aren’t the only fruit you can make good use of this fall season.

Pumpkins are rich in beta keratin, which makes it a good source of Vitamin A.

You can incorporate pumpkin into a variety of recipes, including pumpkin bread pudding and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Julie Garden-Robinson, a nutrition specialist and professor at NDSU, recommends using sugar pumpkins when baking.

These pumpkins are smaller than your typical jack-o-lantern and are sold in grocery stores.

“Try pumpkin,” Garden-Robinson said. “Just incorporate it into muffins, pie, and then try some different things like savory soups. Don’t forget to use the seeds too. The seeds are a crunchy snack that is high in vitamins and minerals and try making some of those at home as well.”

