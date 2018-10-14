Police Arrest Woman in Fargo Hotel Stabbing

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo officers arrest one woman after responding to a stabbing at a hotel.

Forty-one-year-old Sunnie Darville, of Fargo, was taken into custody after responding officers found a man with a stab wound to his forearm.

It happened at the Woodspring Suites at 1090 35th Street North around 1:30 this afternoon.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Darville was arrested for Possession of Meth and Meth Paraphernalia.

Also, Aggravated Assault charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.