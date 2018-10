Vining Garage Destroyed in Fire

It happened at 106 Lothrop Street on Saturday

VINING, Minn. — Firefighters fought to put out the flames in a garage in Vining, Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fire at 106 Lothrop Street around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both Vining and Henning fire departments responded.

The garage and everything inside was destroyed.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.