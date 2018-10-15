UND Football Building Confidence Off Montana Win

Fighting Hawks Beat the Grizzlies 41-14 on Saturday

Grand Forks, N.D. — UND Football’s win over Montana made an impact on the team. The Fighting Hawks had two weeks to prepare with a bye. They really took advantage Saturday with a dominant 41–14 win.

Last week coach Bubba Schweigert said the bye week came at the perfect time for his team and this week after a statement win against Montana, the team feels the win is a great jump start to the second half of their season.

“Wins are important. You want to keep piling up wins. To get a win over Montana, a program that has a lot of tradition was important for us,” coach Bubba Schweigert said. “It should help us moving forward if we handle it the right way. Anytime you have circumstances dealing with your team whether it’s positive or negative, you have to be able to handle it the right way and I hope it can give us some confidence as we move forward.”

“The bye week came at a great time. We had a lot of time to prepare for Montana and I think that showed,” defensive back Evan Holm said. “It’ll definitely help us in the second half of our season. We didn’t want to have a lull coming off the bye week. We wanted to show we were prepared for the rest of the season so I think it really jump starts us for the second half.”

Next up for North Dakota they hit the road against Sacramento State where Nate Ketteringham faces his former team. That kick off late Saturday. It’s set for 8:00 p.m.