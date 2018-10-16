Ketteringham Motivated By Playing Former Team

Ketteringham played for Sacramento State for two seasons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —UND gunslinger Nate Ketteringham is heading back to his old stomping grounds. The Fighting Hawks face Sacramento State on Saturday, where Ketteringham played for two seasons.

He started 16 games for the Hornets, accruing over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

This time around though, the fans in Hornet Stadium won’t be buzzing in his favor, and his former friends will now be foes. His new squad says it’s going to be important for him to keep his emotions in check.

“I think it will be very emotional for him,” freshman wide receiver Garett Maag said. “He’ll definitely have the juices flowing, I just hope he can, you know Nate, I hope he can keep it under control a little bit.”

“We coach against friends or coach against the team that we coached at the year before or played and you have be able to handle that,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We’re going to address that with Nate to take that emotion out of the game. Because really the preparation and focus are what really are important for our football team as well as our quarterback.”

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 8:00 p.m.