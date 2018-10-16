NDSU Students Help TNT Fitness Get Athletes Pumped for FargoMania

People were invited to stop by the Memorial Union to grab some markers and make motivation signs to root on those competing

FARGO, N.D. — Ahead of FargoMania this weekend, NDSU students are helping TNT Fitness make posters for the athletes.

FargoMania is an adapted fitness competition for those with disabilities or special needs.

It gives these athletes a chance to show off their abilities to the community.

“Everyone had the desire to give especially to give back to the community so helping college students get involved with a cause that’s so meaningful and eye–opening I think is going to be really exciting for all of them,” said Kelsey Knutson, TNT Kids Fitness Executive Assistant.

FargoMania is this Sunday at the SHAC.