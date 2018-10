Thinking Green: Gray Water

Start looking at gray a whole new way.

The fall can be a pretty gray time of year — and it can be easy to get tired of seeing all that gray weather and cloudy skies.

But they both mean water in the ecosystem, and fresh water is a huge issue for a lot of communities all around the planet.

Danny Lipford shows us how to take another look at gray, and use it to make the planet a whole lot better-off.