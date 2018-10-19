Melinda’s Garden: Rudbeckias

A bright spot in the garden, even when the clouds roll in.

This time of year, it can be hard to spot any flowers in your yard. Most of our annuals are done for the season, and many of our perennials are going into dormancy as the weather grows cooler and their blooming season peters out.

But there is one plant that can give reliable toughness and bloom performance through late summer and well into the cooler weather. Let Melinda Myers introduce you to a little spot of sunshine for almost anyone’s in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.