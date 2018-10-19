UND Hockey Not Losing Sight of Defensive Principles

UND now sits at 46th in the country averaging just one goal per game
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the first time since the 2008-2009 season, North Dakota men’s hockey suffered a winless opening weekend.

That had a lot to with UND’s 0-8 performance on the power play coupled with the lack of scoring. UND now sits at 46th in the country averaging just one goal per game. The team has spent much of this week in practice working on finishing at the net.

But with so much attention being dedicated to the offense, the Hawks are making sure they aren’t losing sight of their defensive principles.

“Even with the Manitoba game I think we were having like a 70 percent possession rate, so not a lot of time in the defensive zone,” defenseman Andrew Peski said. “It’s going to be a big key shutting down their top guys, making sure they’re not getting grade A opportunities, odd man rushes and really making sure that we keep it a low scoring game.”

