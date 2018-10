North Dakota Hockey Wins First Game of Season

Fighting Hawks beat Minnesota State 4-3 Saturday Night

Grand Forks, N.D. — North Dakota handed Minnesota State its first lose of the season Saturday night. The Fighting Hawks get their first win of the season over the seventh-ranked Mavericks. Winger Cole Smith scored twice for UND. Other goal scorers for the Hawks included Gabe Bast and Grant Mismash.

The Hawks travel to Las Vegas next weekend to play the Minnesota Gophers.