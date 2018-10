Governor Burgum Thanks First Native Veterans Honor Flight Members

The flight departed Monday from Bismarck Airport and will return Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum helped send off 100 military veterans on the first North Dakota Native Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The flight to see the memorials in their honor includes representation from all five tribal nations in North Dakota.

About 155 people are making the trip, including native and non-native veterans, volunteers, medical staff and family members.