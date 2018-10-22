Run Game Crucial for UND Against Weber State

Weber State gives up 133 yards on the ground

GRAND FORKS N.D. — UND faces a top–five opponent this weekend, Weber State. Defensively, the Wildcats give up 133 yards per game on the ground.

Last week, the Fighting Hawks rushed for 480 yards. For the Fighting Hawks to come out on top Saturday, continuing to run the ball at a high rate is a key.

“Running the football is going to be a challenge. They haven’t given up much on the ground,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “The down guys and the linebackers are real active. They get in your face in the secondary so you really need to find a way to take your shot in the secondary. Everything is going to be earned, that’s for sure.”

“I think our defense tries to make a statement every game by stopping the run and trying to play a factor in that way,” UND linebacker Jaxson Turner said. “Not trying to let anybody score so we’ll take that as disrespect and try to prove that were a great defense too.”

Kickoff between these two teams is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday from the Alerus Center.