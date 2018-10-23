Family Wellness Plans Class to Educate Teen Athletes on Proper Nutrition

This pilot class is a chance for teens to learn which foods are best for replenishing pre and post workout
Maggie LaMere

FARGO– Family Wellness is educating teen athletes on proper ways to fuel their bodies through its new nutrition class.

This pilot class will be held on November 4th and is a chance for teens and their parents to learn which foods are best for replenishing pre and post workouts.

Those who take the class will receive hands-on experience in the kitchen.

A wellness education manager at Family Wellness wants the teens to learn it’s not as complicated as they may think to make healthy choices.

“I’m hoping that teens are going to walk away with understanding something about nutrition in just a very simple term,” wellness education manager at Family Wellness Nicolle Aukland said. “Meaning that they know there are carbohydrates, there is protein, and there are fats, your macro nutrients, and looking at the things they are going to bring into their body and just understanding labels are right there.”

