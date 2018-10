Funeral Set For Parents As Search Continues For Missing Teen

BARRON, WI — A funeral will be held this weekend for a Wisconsin couple who were shot dead in their home last week.

Their 13-year-old daughter is still missing.

Services for James and Denise Closs will held Saturday in Cameron, next to the couple’s hometown of Barron.

Deputies responding to a 911 call on October 15 found the couple dead in their home and their daughter, Jayme Closs, missing.

Investigators believe she was abducted.

They are looking for two vehicles of interest in the area at the time.

A massive search was being conducted today in the area.

An online obituary says the Closses were married in 2003 in Las Vegas and worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron for 27 years.