City Planners Pool Together Their Vision of the Metro in 2045

A public input meeting in Moorhead shows people want the metro to be more accessible

MOORHEAD, Minn. — As the metro continues to grow, city planners are starting to look towards what the area will look like in nearly thirty years.

People heard about the Fargo–Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Government’s (also known as Metro COG) vision for the future, which looks to use public feedback into the final product.

With the metro expected to have more than 300,000 people by 2045, planners are exploring expansion projects in South Fargo near 76th Avenue South, and looking at widening several major roads.

“This vision is really what we’re going to strive for. We’re going to integrate philosophies into our plan like livability, denser land usage, bicycle and pedestrian transit,” said Michael Maddox, the Senior Transportation Planner for Metro COG.

Planners from Metro COG will hold another presentation Thursday at 5:30 pm at the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo.