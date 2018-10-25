KVRR’s TJ and Alison Read to Children for “Read for the Record” Annual Event

FARGO, N.D. — People are trying to break the record for reading the same book to as many children as possible.

Alison and I had the pleasure of joining in on the fun.

During the annual “Read for the Record”, the NDSU chapter of Golden Key International Honour Society invites kids and families to listen to the story at West Acres Mall.

This year, the chosen book is Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood.

Those involved in trying to break the record say it’s a great way to feel involved in the community.

“It’s really fun to know that you are part of a reading event that’s everywhere that’s promoting literacy, helping kids succeed, because reading is so important, and I was reading at a young age and was read to by my parents,” said Bonnie Cooper, an adviser with NDSU.

The book that was selected in 2013 was read to over 2 million kids around the world.

Thank you to the kids for letting us be a part of their day.