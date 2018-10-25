Madison Students Aren’t Dreaming About Becoming Their Future Careers, They’re Getting Ready Now

The elementary school has put on Career Day for more than 12 years

FARGO, N.D. — There’s no need to ask students at Madison Elementary what they want to be when they grow up because they wore it loud and proud.

The students dressed up as everything from doctors and teachers to vets and secret agents.

One student says they even want to be both a teacher and a reporter.

It’s an exciting day for kids because it reminds them that they aren’t just involved in the school; they’re also a part of the community.

The teachers remind them that getting into those jobs will only happen with the right education.

“It’s their dreams goals, it’s their dream things but it’s also important for us as teachers to talk to them to get going in reading, writing and math in order to be in any job in any position whether they’re going to become a mechanic or a teacher or a secret agent. We really want to help instill that school is important in that way to help them get to those goals,” said Stacie Moffitt, a Madison Elementary third grade teacher.

Madison Elementary has been doing Career Day for more than 12 years.