Tech Tip Today: Google Top Trending Searches

Find out what other people are finding out about.
Emily Welker,

We have a game that’s super fun to play especially if you want to feel instantly smarter. It’s called “what are the top google searches trending right now?”

The search for “drunk birds” is way near the top. If you watch our show, you know all about them — the people of Duluth keeps finding drunk birds all over town after the critters gorge themselves on fermented berries. Now, see how smart you are already?

Here’s more on Google’s top searches in Tech Tip Today.

Categories: Morning – Features

