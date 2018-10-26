Mail bombing suspect was dancer, had arrest record in Minnesota

In 1995, Sayoc was charged in Minnesota with theft by swindle and drug possession.

According to the Hennepin County criminal complaint, in January of 1995 Sayoc went to multiple nutrition stores in the Twin Cities area, including the Southdale Center in Edina and the Mall of America in Bloomington. He would buy liquid and pill products from a nutrition store, but then later return the items. After checking the items, store workers found he replaced the pills with beans and the liquid with water. Sayoc returned $568.30 of altered merchandise.

A worker at Natures Food Center in Bloomington called police when Sayoc returned to the store. Officers arrested him and during the drive to the jail, Sayoc “continuously thrashed” in the back seat and kicked the passenger seat. Officers also found him in possession of .5 grams of crack cocaine.

In 2005, Sayoc was later booked on a warrant. At the time he was living in Plymouth, Minn. According to court records, the case was later dismissed because the drugs were destroyed in 1997 and hadn’t been tested by the city chemist.

“MEN OF STEEL”

According to David Crosby, a Hopkins man, Sayoc also joined a male dance group called the “Men of Steel” in the early to mid-2000s in Minnesota. Crosby was also a performer in the group.

The group traveled the country performing, so Crosby got to know Sayoc as they drove in a van and stayed in hotels together. He said he was a “nice guy” but noted that he would occasionally “blow up” when he grew angry.