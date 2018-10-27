Fargo Firefighters, Red Cross Volunteers Install Smoke Detectors in Homes

Fargo FD receives funding to host installation events each year

FARGO, N.D. — For many college students, one thing towards the bottom of their to–do lists is to make sure their smoke detectors are running properly.

“I know it’s kind of challenging. I mean, I rent out a bunch of houses and stuff too, and me and my roommates probably have no clue how to install them and how to check them,” said Emily Spindler, a sophomore at NDSU.

The National Fire Protection Association says on average there is a fire reported around the country every 24 seconds.

Without proper smoke alarms, these fires could escalate quickly.

With the staggering damage a fire can cause, Fargo firefighters are doing their part to make sure homes are safe.

“We want to create some awareness to make sure those students when they’re living off campus that they make sure they have smoke alarms. You want to have one of those in every bedroom, on every level of your house, and we want them to be working, because they’re no good to us when they’re up there and not functioning,” Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson of the Fargo Fire Department added.

The smoke detectors provided by the fire department and the Red Cross are expected to last for ten years, meaning residents can hear the alarm before it’s too late.

Fargo firefighters and Red Cross volunteers are going house–to–house to ensure the detectors are properly installed.

“The goal is just to make homes safer and ultimately save lives. Smoke detectors will save lives,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad of the American Red Cross.

For students like Spindler, having the fire department check up on their safety gives them piece of mind.

“To be able to have someone come out and check them out and make sure we’re all going to be safe for the remainder of the year is a really good thing,” said Spindler.

Fargo is one of 24 fire departments around the country to take part in the Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project, which funds events based around installing smoke detectors free of charge.