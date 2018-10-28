Contractor Killed In Freak Accident At Jamestown Landfill

The 65-year-old contractor was working in the landfill when he was struck and run over by a dump truck and payloader

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A contractor was killed Saturday afternoon in a freak accident at the Jamestown landfill.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol say the 65-year-old contractor was working in the landfill when he was struck and run over by a dump truck and payloader.

He was pronounced dead at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The payloader was trying to push start the empty dump truck when the man walked in front and was run over by both vehicles.

The man and the vehicles were from On the Level Construction out of Grafton.

His name has not yet been released.