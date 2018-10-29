Medical Marijuana Applications Available to Apply for in North Dakota: Here’s How

Applications are also open for caregivers or people who help patients

FARGO N.D. — People living in North Dakota can now submit an application for a medical marijuana card.

There is a $50 fee to process the application.

North Dakota Department of Health officials say there are videos and information on their website that can help in the application process.

“There is no limit to the number of applications we can receive and process. We would anticipate printing registry identification cards probably sometime around mid December, closer to when products would become available for qualifying patients,” said Jason Wahl, the Director of the Medical Marijuana Division at the North Dakota Department of Health.

The first sales of medical marijuana are expected in December or January.

To learn more on how to apply, visit their website.