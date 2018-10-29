NDSU Football Continues Focusing One Week At A Time

The Bison improve to 8-0 on the season

VERMILLION, S.D. — It may be a different dome and a different Dakota, but NDSU still rendered the same winning result after topping South Dakota 54-19 on Saturday.

The Bison, now 8-0, recognize staying undefeated in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is no simple feat. They credit that success to their ability to leave last week in the past and not look to far ahead.

“I tell our guys every week, what you did last week in the Valley has no bearing on what you do next week,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It doesn’t matter that South Dakota had lost a couple in a row or that we had a big win. You just got to put those things behind you and have to focus on the task at hand. We have eight, one week seasons in the Valley. We were able to get through five now and now it’s just the next one.”

Klieman’s players echoed the same mentality.

“We talk about it all the time, number one, what you did the week before has no bearing on what you do the next week regardless of who you’re playing,” Easton Stick said. “In this league you better show up and if you don’t you’ll get beat. And the second thing is we play to a standard. It’s a high standard, it’s been set obviously a long time ago and guys take great pride in that and we fight to raise the standard.”

The team will use that mentality for the remainder of the season.