F-M Curling Club and Fargo Park District Offer Free Curling for Kids and Teens

Kids ages 10 through 18 are invited to try curling for the first time

FARGO– The F-M Curling Club is working with Fargo Park District to bring an afternoon of free curling instruction to kids and teens.

The Youth Curling Open House is on November 4th from 2-4 pm.

An F-M Curling Club member says a lot of first-timers are surprised by how much balance and skill is required to curl.

“I love it, the strategy, it’s a lot of fun,” F-M Curling Club member and NDSU Curling Club president Nathan Parry said. “The people you meet and the friendships you get to make are really cool. It’s a sport built for everyone. You don’t always have a lot of access and we have a great opportunity here in the F-M area with the F-M Curling Club here. It’s a great sport, a lot of fun, and a good thing to try out.”

Click on the link for more information on the upcoming youth curling open house.